Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood

Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Saturday as 58-year-old Michael Gordon Brown.

Surrey RCMP had responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning just before 10 a.m. PT., at the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road.

They found a man seriously injured, who was taken to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, according to investigators, who have since identified him as Brown, a Surrey resident.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now assumed control of the investigation into Brown's death, according to a statement.

Police officers stand outside a home in Grosvenor Road, Surrey, on May 21, 2022. One man was injured in a shooting in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road. Police subsequently said the man, Michael Gordon Brown, succumbed to his injuries. (Shane MacKichan)

Police believe his death was isolated in nature and not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"We've accumulated much information thus far but are still looking for witnesses," said Sgt. David Lee in a statement.

IHIT is asking for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage in the Grosvenor Road area on Saturday morning to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.