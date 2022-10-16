Surrey Police Board confident police transition continues despite election of pro-RCMP mayor

The Surrey Police Board is expressing confidence the city's police transition process from the RCMP to a municipal force will continue despite the election of a pro-Mountie mayor.

Mayor-elect Brenda Locke, who defeated mayor Doug McCallum in Saturday's municipal elections, pledged to keep the RCMP in Surrey during her victory speech Saturday.

McCallum made replacing the Surrey Mounties with a civic police force a major initiative during his four-year term, which now ends with his defeat.

Police board executive director Melissa Granum says in an interview the board wants to meet as soon possible with Locke, who now becomes the board's chair, to update her on the police transition process.

Previous mayor Doug McCallum campaigned on a promise to transition away from the Surrey RCMP. However, new mayor Brenda Locke wants to stop that transition in its tracks. (Janella Hamilton/CBC News)

On Saturday night Locke said she was prepared to meet with the board immediately.

Granum says the Surrey Police Service has already hired about 350 staff employees, with more than 150 police officers, including a chief.

'Substantial part of public safety in Surrey'

Ian MacDonald, a Surrey Police Service media spokesperson, says in a statement talks with the new mayor and council are welcome, but any decision to change course will require the approval of the provincial government who approved a municipal police service in Surrey in 2019.

"We've been in existence for two years as a bona fide police department," he told CBC News.

"We are a substantial part of public safety in Surrey. So to simply suggest the second largest municipal police agency in the province could be eliminated with a snap of the fingers is irresponsible. At the end of the day it's a provincial decision."

Former B.C. Attorney General Wally Oppal, who was chair of the Surrey police transition task force, said prior to the election that going back to the RCMP would be a complicated process.

The municipality would have to get approval from the provincial solicitor general and make a case for the RCMP.

During the campaign, Locke and her party Surrey Connect said sticking with the RCMP would save the city $521 million over the next four years.

Locke said she is prepared to go to the province and demonstrate how the RCMP is a better fit for Surrey. She also said that the personnel Surrey Police Service has hired would be transferred to their previous agencies or would join the Surrey RCMP.

Capital costs, such as vehicles and technology, would be absorbed into the Surrey RCMP.

According to the Ministry of Public Safety, decisions around contracting RCMP services are subject to RCMP agreements and federal government policies.

"Government can not speculate on the potential actions of incoming mayors or municipal councils before they have even taken the oath of office, or the formal steps the city of Surrey might take regarding the Surrey Police Service," said a ministry spokesperson.