Man accused of yelling slurs at Surrey vigil injured during arrest, police watchdog investigating

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured while being arrested by Surrey RCMP officers for yelling racial slurs at a vigil on Sunday.

The pre-planned vigil at Surrey Civic Plaza was meant to show support for the victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings. Officers at the vigil say they saw a man "acting suspiciously" and disturbing the peace at roughly 4:30 p.m PT.

Police say the man was allegedly yelling racial slurs while taking photos of the crowd. The man was arrested, and police say he was injured while officers attempted to take him into custody.

The man was then transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After the altercation, Surrey RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC), for further investigation.

IIO BC is an independent, civilian-led body that conducts investigations into police incidents that result in serious harm or death. IIO BC will now determine whether police actions are linked to the man's injuries.

IIO BC said the man is set to undergo surgery for a bone fracture, but wouldn't release further details.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.