Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Surrey

A 70-year-old man has died following a crash in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood early Tuesday evening.

The deadly collision took place just before 5 p.m. on 104 Avenue near 126 Street, according to police.

Surrey RCMP said in a written statement that Surrey Fire Services and paramedics with the B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the call and made efforts to revive the victim.

The driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police, the statement said.

The area around the crash will be closed to traffic while officers carry out their investigation.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to contact police, with a specific request for any dashcam footage that may have been recorded.