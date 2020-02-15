Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 10 and 183 Street in Surrey.

The vehicle had been travelling westbound on Highway 10 when the crash occurred at 183 Street at about 8 p.m., according to police.

RCMP are investigating what happened and said in a news release that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is co-operating with officers.

Police closed off Highway 10 between 180 Street and 184 Street for a few hours while they examine the collision scene.

They are asking witnesses to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.