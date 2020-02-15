Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Surrey
British Columbia

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say one person died at the scene of a crash in the 18300 block of Highway 10. Police say the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the vehicle is co-operating.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, driver of the vehicle is co-operating with police

CBC News ·
Surrey RCMP are seeking witnesses in the fatal collision at 183 and Highway 10 at about 8 p.m. on Friday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 10 and 183 Street in Surrey.

The vehicle had been travelling westbound on Highway 10 when the crash occurred at 183 Street at about 8 p.m., according to police.

RCMP are investigating what happened and said in a news release that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is co-operating with officers.

Police closed off Highway 10 between 180 Street and 184 Street for a few hours while they examine the collision scene.

They are asking witnesses to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|