Separate overdoses prompt police warning about lethal drugs in Surrey
Overdoses promp public warning about strong illicit drugs circulating in the city
RCMP are warning of lethal illicit drugs circulating in Surrey, B.C., after separate overdoses in a short time frame.
Police say they were called to a home early Thursday and despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, a 46-year-old woman died.
Minutes later, police were called to help ambulance paramedics at a shelter where two people had overdosed after injecting an unknown drug.
Shelter staff administered overdose-reversing drugs and revived both people, who were taken to hospital.
Police say none of the bystanders in that incident were willing to provide information about the source or type of drug used.
The overdoses prompted the public warning about strong illicit drugs circulating and a reminder that people shouldn't use alone and need to have a naloxone kit on hand.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.