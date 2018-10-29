Surrey sees spike in overdoses during Halloween party season

There are concerns in north Surrey that a bad batch of drugs could be circulating during Halloween party season.

It's a time of year when first responders tend to see an increase in overdoses.

Fraser Health Authority Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Aamir Bharmal says an alert was issued over the weekend because of an alarming spike in ODs.

"We've seen in the last two years now that just in the weekend preceding Halloween, there have been more overdoses that have occurred," he said.

"More recently, just before we came into the weekend, we had about a dozen overdoses that had occurred in the north Surrey area."

Bharmal says the "significant increase" in ODs happened over a four hour span on Friday.

"We still don't have a lot of information in terms of what was in the drug batches or in terms of who was impacted," he said.

"What we do know is that this was an unusual number of overdoses that occurred in a very small period of time."

Bharmal says many fatal overdoses happen when the victim is using drugs alone, so Bharmal recommends using a buddy system.

He also advises against mixing drugs and strongly encourages anyone who plans on drinking or using drugs to plan for a safe ride home.