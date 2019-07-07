Skip to Main Content
Fire in Surrey sends 4 people to hospital
A fire in Surrey, B.C., sent four people to hospital Sunday morning — two of them in critical condition. 

Fire was near 44A Street and 71 Avenue in the east Newton area

Firefighters in Surrey, B.C., are responding to a fire in the Newton area. (iStock)

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says the two others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Paramedics say the call came in at 10:46 and the fire was near 44A Street and 71 Avenue in the east Newton area. 

With files from Jon Hernandez

