Fire in Surrey sends 4 people to hospital
A fire in Surrey, B.C., sent four people to hospital Sunday morning — two of them in critical condition.
British Columbia Emergency Health Services says the two others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Paramedics say the call came in at 10:46 and the fire was near 44A Street and 71 Avenue in the east Newton area.
With files from Jon Hernandez