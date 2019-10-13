New universally accessible playground opens in Surrey, B.C.

A new playground created for children with disabilities is open for fun in Surrey, B.C.

The 12,000 square feet playground was unveiled Oct. 8 at the Unwin Park in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood. The city says the playground is the largest inclusive playground in Surrey, one of Canada's fastest growing municipalities.

The space features adaptive equipment such as a wheelchair-accessible "we-go-round." The park has double-wide ramps, which allows children in wheelchairs to get into it.

"Creating spaces where residents of all ages and abilities can enjoy active play together is at the centre of our vision to advance as a thriving, healthy community where everyone feels welcome," said Mayor Doug McCallum in a release.

Such a great morning for <a href="https://twitter.com/CTJumpstart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTJumpstart</a>'s launch of their Inclusive Playground in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Surrey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Surrey</a> yesterday!<br><br>The playground was built with universal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/accessibility?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#accessibility</a> in mind. Check it out at Unwin Park at 13313 68th Ave!<br>🏃‍♀️<a href="https://t.co/wMDVgTcUc6">https://t.co/wMDVgTcUc6</a> <a href="https://t.co/OlAt8Ig6tm">pic.twitter.com/OlAt8Ig6tm</a> —@canucksautism

The park is part of a five-year $50-million commitment from the Canadian Tire Corporation to help children across Canada overcome physical barriers to sport and recreation.