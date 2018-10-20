Issues of public safety and transportation dominated the race to lead the fast-growing City of Surrey as a former mayor squared off against two current councillors in a field of eight mayoralty candidates.

Doug McCallum led B.C.'s second-largest city from 1996 to 2005, when he was unseated by former mayor Dianne Watts.

McCallum, who is now running with the Safe Surrey Coalition, faced off against current councillors Tom Gill, with Surrey First and Bruce Hayne,with Integrity Now.

The rest of the field included teacher Pauline Greaves, software architect Rajesh Jayaprakash, community radio host Imtiaz Popat and independents Francois Nantel and John Wolanski.

Light rail and RCMP

The race to lead Surrey was dominated by debates over the best way to handle the city's crime problem and transportation issues which have accompanied rapid development.

A debate hosted by CBC saw McCallum, Hayne and Gill spar over the fate of the RCMP and plans for light rapid transit to Newton and Guildford.

The issues of public safety led to a debate about the possibility of replacing the Surrey RCMP with a municipal police force. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

McCallum promised to get ride of the RCMP in favour of a municipal police force, arguing that the federal policing agency has been ineffective in fighting years of gang violence.

Gill accused McCallum of being long on promises and short on specifics as to how a municipal police force would operate. And Hayne questioned the ability of a Surrey mayor to challenge TransLink's transportation plans.

The same issues drove the race between the 48 candidates vying for eight city councillor spots. The issue of violence in Newton and other neighbourhoods struggling with public safety propelled a number of advocates to the fore.

The other major issue raised by all sides was over the pace of development and the problem of housing affordability. Hayne questioned the ability of the city's infrastructure to keep up with the pace of growth and others spoke about the rising cost of housing and the need to provide shelter for a growing homeless population.

Allegations of fraud

The mechanics of the race itself also came under scrutiny in early October after the city's chief election officer announced that he had "sufficient cause to suspect illegal activity" around the mail ballot process.

Surrey RCMP said they found 67 fraudulent applications to vote by mail when they followed up on 73 people whose personal information was used to complete mail-in ballots.

Surrey's chief election officer said there was sufficient cause to suspect illegal activity around the mail ballot procedure.

Police said the fraudulent applications had not been linked to any civic election candidate or party.

They identified and interviewed two persons of interest but had not decided whether criminal charges or charges under the Local Government Act were warranted.

In light of the allegations, ballot packages were made available for in-person pickup only by applicants who provided a signature and photo ID, whereas they had previously been available through the mail.

Read more from CBC British Columbia