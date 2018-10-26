Charges laid in crash that killed 17-year-old soccer captain

Charges have been laid in connection with a crash that left a teenager dead and another injured last year.

Police said Rituraj Kaur Grewal was driving a black Cadillac when the car collided with a vehicle near 64 Avenue and 168 Street around 9 p.m. PT on May 3.

She allegedly failed to stop at the scene of that crash and continued driving until she hit a Honda Prelude near 64 Avenue and 176 Street.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off this car to free two patients trapped inside. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

In the Prelude, heading home from soccer practice, were Travis Selje and a teammate. Both were trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be rescued by firefighters.

Selje, 17, later died of his injuries.

Grewal, who is from Surrey, was arrested on Monday. She has been charged with criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death; criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm; and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Player admired by teammates

Selje was a longtime member of the Surrey United Soccer Club and captain of his team when he died.

Friends of a 17-year-old killed in a multi-vehicle crash pay their respects at the crash scene in Cloverdale. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Spiro Pergios, vice-president of the organization, said other players admired him.

Pergios said other players and coaches saw the collision as they were leaving practice themselves, and later realized that it was their teammate's car.

Moments of silence were held at U-18 soccer games across the province the weekend following's Selje's death.

The athlete was selected to play for the Vancouver Whitecaps FB pre-residency program in 2015, returning to the Surrey club after one year.

Grewal's next scheduled court date is Nov. 13.