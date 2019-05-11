Surrey motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

A motorcyclist has died after he was struck by a pickup truck in Surrey Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say they received several 911 calls about the incident, that took place around 9:30 p.m. outside the Centre of Newton shopping mall.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Surrey resident, was thrown from his bike.

King George Boulevard between 72 and 74 Avenue was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the area, and police are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down the person.

Anyone who witnessed, or has dashcam footage of the collision of an older white pickup truck approaching or fleeing the scene, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.