B.C. Muslim Association 'gravely concerned' after worshippers allegedly attacked outside mosque

The B.C. Muslim Association (BCMA) says Ramadan worshippers were allegedly targeted by an attacker outside a mosque in Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the association, the worshippers were exiting evening prayers in traditional clothing when a vehicle sped up to them.

"A substance was thrown at the individuals from the car," the BCMA statement reads. "The car sped away, but then returned and repeatedly feigned trying to run them over."

According to Iltaf Sahib, vice president of communications at the BCMA, the incident occurred outside the Surrey Jamea Masjid in Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday night.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The BCMA said in its statement that its first priority is making sure congregants are safe in the aftermath of the incident.

They said they also asked police to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

In the statement, they said petending to run people over is "not a small matter" after a Muslim family in London, Ont., was struck and killed by a truck last summer in what police have said was a hate-motivated attack.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it's calling on political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan, to prioritize challenging Islamophobia.

"While action has been taken on some of our recommendations, many of the recommendations we put forward after the London Terror Attack have not been realized," the council tweeted. "We need to do more. And we need to do it now."