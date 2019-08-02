RCMP now considering foul play in case of missing Surrey men

RCMP have searched a rural property belonging to one of two Surrey men who went missing last month and say foul play is now considered a factor in their disappearance.

Ryan Provencher, 38, and Richard Scurr, 37, were last seen getting into a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee in the 16400 block of 23A Avenue in Surrey at 12:30 p.m. PT on July 17.

The Jeep was found July 21 parked in a wooded area near Logan Lake, B.C., about 300 kilometres northeast of Surrey and 100 kilometres east of Spences Bridge.

Surrey RCMP said Friday in a news release that they searched a rural property near Spences Bridge at the site of a business associated with Provencher.

Police believe the two men were travelling to the property before they disappeared. Police searched the property for evidence to help in their investigation, but it was not clear if anything was found.

Because of the length of time Provencher and Scurr have been missing, RCMP said foul play could be a factor in their disappearance.

'Everybody's devastated'

Provencher's sister, Amber Provencher, said she remains in contact with RCMP every day.

"They haven't found anything," she said.

"All I know is that they were planning on going up towards Spences Bridge and we've not heard from them since. And that was two weeks ago."

Provencher said her family is now trying to cope with not knowing what happened.

"Everybody's devastated. And he has a daughter, she's a year and a half. We're hoping to find some answers, that's for sure."

Anyone with information about the disappearance of these men is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.