Man charged after stabbing inside Surrey Memorial Hospital: police

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have arrested a 24-year-old man after a stabbing inside a local hospital.

Police say the man assaulted two people visiting a patient at Surrey Memorial Hospital in what investigators call an "unprovoked assault."

RCMP say they were called about a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. PT Saturday and that the suspect was detained by hospital security until officers arrived.

A 16-year-old and a 51-year-old from the same family sustained non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

They wouldn't say whether both alleged victims were stabbed, but Cpl. Vanessa Munn with the Surrey RCMP confirmed with CBC News that both of the injuries resulted from a knife.

Munn said the incident happened in the care assessment and treatment zone of the hospital.

"From my understanding, everything was able to continue to operate as it normally would," said Munn.

"The suspect was quickly taken into custody and removed from that setting."

In a statement sent to CBC News, Fraser Health said the hospital remained fully operational.

The suspect, named by police as Alex Joseph Flett, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.