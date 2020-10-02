Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital after 1 patient, 1 staff member test positive

The Fraser Health Authority has declared an outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit, according to a release sent out Friday morning.

One patient and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, it said.

Fraser Health said the outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

It said enhanced prevention and control precautions were immediately put in place, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing.

The health authority said it has notified all patients in the affected unit about the outbreak and has informed the families of patients who are unable to communicate with their loved ones.

An outbreak was previously declared at the hospital's nephrology unit in early September.

More information about COVID-19 in the Fraser Health region can be found at fraserhealth.ca/covid19.