Surrey mayoral candidates debate their vision of the city's future

The leading contenders for the next mayor of Surrey are taking the stage tonight to argue their positions on the big issues facing B.C.'s second largest city.

Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum, Coun. Tom Gill and Coun. Bruce Hayne will participate in a CBC debate at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Newton Cultural Centre.

At the centre of the campaign are big promises — whether they should be made, and whether they can be accomplished.

On crime, McCallum promises a break from the RCMP with an independent police force, while Gill is promising a referendum.

On transit, Gill has defended plans for light rapid transit to Guildford and Newton, at a cost of $1.65 billion, while McCallum says he rescind funding for LRT to ensure a SkyTrain line to Langley gets built instead.

Occupying the middle ground is Bruce Hayne who says the policing and LRT issues need further study and believes his rivals are overpromising and oversimplyfying big issues.

Advanced voting begins Wednesday in Surrey.

Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition is moderating the debate, which is co-hosted by the University of British Columbia.

You can also tune in to CBC Radio One, or CBC Vancouver's Facebook page for the live broadcast.

