Uber lawyer says Surrey mayor's position on ride-hailing 'unintelligible'
B.C. Supreme Court judge asked to issue injunction prohibiting city from fining drivers, company
A lawyer for Uber says the position of a British Columbia mayor opposed to ride-hailing is "unintelligible" considering drivers are being denied business licences and are then being fined $500 daily for operating without a licence.
Michael Feder is asking a B.C. Supreme Court judge to issue an injunction prohibiting the City of Surrey from fining both drivers and the company, saying he has been receiving tickets from bylaw officers at his office.
Feder told the court that Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is "disingenuous" for saying he supports ride-hailing while maintaining he will never allow the service in the city, prompting Premier John Horgan to say Surrey is putting up unnecessary roadblocks.
The Passenger Transportation Board authorized ride-hailing in Metro Vancouver almost two weeks ago, but McCallum has said the taxi industry needs a level playing field that includes a cap on ride-hailing vehicles, the same as the taxi industry.
However, Feder noted the transportation board has not permitted municipalities to limit ride-hailing fleets.
He says Surrey's "illegal" actions are financially harming Uber as drivers are being deterred from working under threat of being fined.
