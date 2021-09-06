Surrey mayor Doug McCallum says he was run over by vehicle on Saturday

Surrey mayor Doug McCallum says he was verbally assaulted and run over by a vehicle on Saturday, according to a statement sent to CBC News.

In the statement, McCallum says the incident happened while he was out grocery shopping.

"It is now under police investigation and I am doing OK," said the statement.

The statement did not say where the incident happened or why McCallum was verbally assaulted.

Surrey RCMP did not immediately provide any details to CBC News about McCallum's statement.

McCallum is up for re-election next year, and has faced criticism over the course of his term for the city's transition to an independent police force.