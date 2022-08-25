Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum promises stadium, SkyTrain to Newton at re-election launch
Doug McCallum said he wants the city to 'move ahead quickly' in the next four years
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum made big promises at the launch of his re-election campaign on Thursday, prompting questions about his plans to build a 60,000-seat stadium in the city as well as a SkyTrain extension to Newton.
McCallum, who has been the mayor of Surrey four times, has been successful in the past with bold promises and is now working to win the next municipal election in October.
"Another four years," said McCallum to a crowd of supporters at the city's Aria Banquet Hall .
McCallum said transit to Newton — a culturally diverse part of the city made up of businesses and residential neighbourhoods — is a priority.
"We're going to build SkyTrain from our city centre to Newton," promised McCallum.
McCallum had scrapped plans for Light Rail Transit through the area when he was elected mayor in 2018.
He reiterated a promise that he made the day before to build a 60,000-seat stadium for sports and cultural events which would make it bigger than B.C.Place stadium in Vancouver — an idea that drew immediate criticism calling it unrealistic.
McCallum said the new stadium will be built likely in Fleetwood with no parking lot.
"There won't be any cars allowed to be at it. People, to get to it, will have to come by rapid transit," he said.
McCallum also wants the city to build more homes for middle-class residents and double the number of building permits the city issues in the year ahead.
Political record and baggage
He is running on his record of fulfilled election promises during his last term including the transition from the Surrey RCMP to the city's new municipal police force and fast-tracking an extension of SkyTrain from Surrey to Langley.
However, McCallum has faced opposition from residents who want to keep the RCMP in Surrey and was charged with public mischief after an incident at a parking lot in South Surrey.
The case has yet to go to trial, but McCallum is not letting the incident get in the way of his political dreams.
McCallum's party, the Safe Surrey Coalition, is running with a full slate of eight candidates for council.
McCallum is being challenged by several high-profile candidates including former South Surrey MP and former MLA Gordie Hogg, federal MP for Surrey Newton Sukh Dhaliwal, Surrey city councillor Brenda Locke, NDP MLA Jinny Sims and Independent Kuldip Pelia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?