Registered Surrey massage therapist charged with one count of sexual assault

A registered massage therapist in Surrey has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Bodhi Haraldsson, 50, was arrested and charged on Nov. 25 after Surrey RCMP received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted on Nov. 14 during a massage treatment at a clinic in the 13700 block of 96 Avenue.

Haraldsson has been released from custody with conditions, including that he not provide any personal or professional therapeutic services or any form of massage therapy and body treatment to any person who identifies as a woman.

Haraldsson has been in practice since 1993, according to his online profile.

The investigation is being handled by the Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit.

Police are requesting that anyone with additional information contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.