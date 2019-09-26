Surrey man who killed 2, injured 1 in high-speed crash gets 20-month sentence

The families of two women who were killed and another who was badly injured by a speeding driver are angry over the 20-month prison sentence the man received as part of a plea deal.

Nicolas Karvouniaris pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to 20 months for each count — to be served concurrently, three years probation, and a five-year driving ban.

The 25-year-old Surrey man was the lone occupant of a Jeep Cherokee that crossed the centre median and hit a Ford Escape head-on just after midnight on Nov. 4, 2018, on 88th Avenue in Surrey.

Sarah Dhillon, 50, a maternity nurse and mother of three, died at the scene. She was driving the Ford.

Paige Nagata, the 25-year-old the girlfriend of Dhillon's son, died of her injuries two weeks later.

A third woman, Olivia Kilian, suffered permanent and life-altering injuries.

"The sentence is a joke," said Markita Kaulius, president of advocacy group Families for Justice. "He's not going to serve the full [term], he'll be out in six to eight months."

The court heard that Karvouniaris was driving 167 km/h in the moments before the collision, and 123 km/h upon impact.

Court records show Karvouniaris has a history of driving infractions, including five speeding violations, two for driving contrary to restrictions, one for running a red light, and one for disobeying a traffic signal.

According to Kaulius, Kilian continues to suffer the effects of the collision, which left her with broken ribs, a spleen that had to be removed, and loss of vision in one eye. Kilian also suffered two strokes while in hospital and has lost partial use of her left arm, according to Kaulius, and is no longer able to live on her own.

The court heard how Karvouniaris sometimes tried to cope with anger by getting in his car and driving aggressively.