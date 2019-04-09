Skip to Main Content
Surrey man stabbed on Commodore Ballroom dancefloor
The 18-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene.

An 18-year-old Surrey man was stabbed on the Commodore Ballroom dance floor. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Vancouver police say an 18-year-old Surrey, B.C., man was stabbed after an altercation broke out on the dance floor of the Commodore Ballroom on Monday evening.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries after the fight, which happened around 10:30 p.m. 

Police say the suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Vancouver police outside the Commodore Ballroom Monday night. (Cory Correia/CBC)
