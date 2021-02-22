Man found guilty for death of Surrey senior in 2019

A 26-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Surrey, B.C., senior two years ago was given a guilty verdict at the B.C. Supreme Court last Thursday, police say.

According to a press release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Monday, Pee Lee Pi was arrested in July 2019 after Tee Bor, 68, was found stabbed in his home on Feb. 17, 2019.

Bor was pronounced dead at hospital following a report of an assault in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue in Surrey.

The IHIT press release says Pi's trial began in B.C. Supreme Court in October 2020, and he was found guilty on Feb. 18, 2021.

In July 2019, IHIT's Cpl. Frank Jang said he couldn't comment on whether Pi and Bor knew each other, or under what circumstances the assault took place. The crime is not believed to be gang related.

Pi doesn't have a previous criminal record, but according to Jang he had been the subject of a number of "negative interactions" with police in the past.

Bor was a member of the local Karen community, which traces its origins to Myanmar.

The next court date for Pi will be this Thursday.