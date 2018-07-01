Skip to Main Content
Surrey man identified as victim in fatal stabbing

Police have identified Abeal Negussie Abera, 26, of Surrey, as the victim in a fatal stabbing June 23 in downtown Vancouver.

Man dies a week after he was stabbed in downtown Vancouver

CBC News ·
Vancouver police have identified the city's 10th homicide victim of 2018. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside last week.

Abeal Negussie Abera, 26, of Surrey was taken to hospital after he was stabbed on West Hastings Street near Abbott Street just after 11 a.m. on June 23.

Abera died of his injuries a week later on June 30.

Although no arrests have been made, police investigators say the attack on Abera was not random.

Abera is the city's 10th homicide victim of 2018. 

Anyone who has information about the assault is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

