19-year-old Surrey man dies in weekend shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to investigate the death of a 19-year-old Surrey man.

Police say he died of a gunshot wound after arriving at Surrey Memorial Hospital just after 1:30 p.m. PT on April 30.

The incident doesn't appear to be related to a recent spate of bold daylight shootings believed to be connected to the ongoing gang war in the Lower Mainland, according to IHIT spokesman Sgt. Frank Jang.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public," he said. "It does not appear to be related to any of the other recent acts of violence."

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.