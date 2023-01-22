Surrey man arrested, charged nearly 1 year after senior stabbed to death in Coquitlam

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team arrested a man from Surrey in connection with a stabbing in Coquitlam nearly a year ago that killed a senior and injured another man.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release that 66-year-old Terry Miller was found with stab wounds near 228 Schoolhouse St. on Feb. 10, 2022 and brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Miller later died on Feb. 22.

"As a result of the diligent work of the investigators, IHIT identified 21-year-old Jeffery Stevens of Surrey as a suspect in the homicide," Pierotti said, explaining his team worked closely with Coquitlam RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and the RCMP forensics team over the past year.

Stevens was located and arrested with the help of Surrey RCMP on Friday.

On Saturday, the B.C. Prosecution Service laid a charge of second-degree murder against him in relation to Miller's death, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a second victim who survived.