Surrey man charged with attempted murder

A man from Surrey has been arrested and charged for the attempted murder of a Langley man one year ago.

Chad Stewart, 42, has been charged with attempted murder, discharge of a firearm with intent to injure and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Langley RCMP responded to calls of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an underground parkade in the 5600 block of 201A Street in Langley City, shortly after midnight on Jan. 18, 2021. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Langley, Surrey and Chilliwack RCMP have all been involved in the case, which resulted in the seizing of three firearms and ammunition.

"In addition to the hard work and dedication of our investigators and key partners within law enforcement, I would also like to recognize that public engagement and cooperation have also played a large role in the success of investigations such as this," said Staff Sgt. Loi Ly, Langley RCMP Investigative Services Commander.