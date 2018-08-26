Assault sends Surrey man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

RCMP say a Surrey man is recovering in hospital after being assaulted with a weapon on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an attack at a home in the 10100 block of 145 Street around 9:10 a.m.

A statement said they found a 59-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital and his condition improved to stable as of Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said a 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The statement said the victim and suspect know each other and that the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.