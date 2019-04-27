Surrey man accused of punching woman after soccer game charged with assault

A Surrey man who allegedly punched a woman in the face at a youth soccer game last month has been charged with assault.

The charge comes after a dispute among parents broke out on the sidelines of the soccer game at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver March 16 at around 6 p.m.

According to West Vancouver Police, the spat erupted after a parent picked up a game ball that had rolled out of bounds.

A player on the opposing team alleged the parent was holding on to the ball to run down the game clock, police said.

The fight escalated and a 45-year-old woman from North Vancouver was punched in the jaw.

West Vancouver Police were called to the area, where they found a group of parents blocking a vehicle from leaving the parking lot at the sports fields.

The group was apparently trying to prevent the man, who allegedly hit the woman, from driving away.

The accused, a 42-year-old man, was arrested and released on a promise to appear in North Vancouver provincial court.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.