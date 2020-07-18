Surrey man allegedly posed as modelling agent to find sex assault victims

Surrey RCMP say a 40-year-old man who allegedly posed as a modelling agent has been charged with five sex-related offences, and they're concerned there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Investigators say Kashif Ramzan was charged Friday with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of forcible confinement.

Police say their investigation began at the end of April when young women and youths came forward.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Joannie Sidhu said Ramzan was allegedly posing as a modelling agent.

"What we learned was in some of the circumstances victims were contacted through social media, through Instagram and then met with the man thinking they were going to an audition or a photo shoot and then when they attended the location to meet with him in person that's where the alleged assaults took place," Sidhu said in a press release.

Police have released photos of Ramzan.

Kashif Ramzan allegedly posed as a modelling agent and contacted victims through social media. (Surrey RCMP)

Sidhu said investigators suspect there could be more victims and urged people, including witnesses, with information to contact the Surrey RCMP special victims unit.

"As a result of the volume that we are anticipating we have created a special tip line. We do believe that there may be additional victims, witnesses, and persons that have information who have not yet come forward."

She said victims services are available.

Investigators say Ramzan may have used the alias Reez Javier and allegedly operated three companies, Nextop Global and Global Talent Management on Instagram, and Reezphotography.com.

Surrey RCMP says the public can report information related to the case by calling the tip line at 604-599-7848.