2 teens sent to hospital following reports of stabbing at Surrey school

Two teens were injured following an assault with a weapon at a Surrey high school on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said they responded to reports of a stabbing on the grounds of Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary around 2:40 p.m PT.

Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, police said, while a suspect was taken into custody.

Police say they are continuing to investigate but early indications suggest the assault was connected to a dispute between teens who knew each other.

Surrey RCMP say its youth unit is working with the school district to support youth, parents, and staff.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.