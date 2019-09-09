Surrey kidnapping suspect arrested at B.C. border

One of two Surrey men wanted on Canada-wide warrants for a list of charges including kidnapping has been arrested at the border.

An arrest warrant was issued last month for Nathan Barthelette, 21, of Surrey as part of an ongoing RCMP investigation into a kidnapping.

Barthelette and another man, Meaz Nour-Eldin, 22, were wanted on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences.

Barthelette was arrested Sept. 3 while trying to re-enter B.C. at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing at Blaine, Washington, Surrey RCMP said.

The second man, Nour-Eldin, is still wanted and is now believed to be in the Montreal area.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact police.