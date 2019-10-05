Man arrested after woman found dead in Surrey home

One man is in police custody after a woman was found dead inside a Surrey home on Friday afternoon, police say.

The woman's body was discovered at about 4:40 p.m. inside a unit in a townhouse complex in the 5800 block of 122 Street, according to an RCMP press release.

A man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to investigate.

Police believe the man and women knew each other, and say there is no indication the death is related to gang activity.