Possible bomb prompts evacuation in North Surrey
RCMP say firefighters had been working on a small fire at a home when they found the possible bomb close to a nearby car.

Maryse Zeidler · CBC News ·
RCMP say they evacuated nearby homes 'out of an abundance of caution.' (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A handful of homes in North Surrey, B.C., were evacuated Sunday morning after crews battling a house fire discovered what appeared to be an improvised explosive device (IED), say Surrey RCMP.

Sgt. Mel Wong said RCMP were called to assist the Surrey Fire Department at a home near Grosvenor Road and McBride Drive shortly after 5 a.m.

Firefighters had been working on a small fire at a home when they found the possible bomb close to a nearby car, Wong said.

Homes in the area were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," Wong said, and the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to deal with the item. 

Wong said the investigation is ongoing and there are no further updates at this time. 

 

