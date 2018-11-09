Surrey ice-making plant fined $350K for fish killing ammonia dump

Arctic Glacier Ice in Surrey has been fined $350,000 after pleading guilty to releasing ammonia that killed fish in a stream, among other environmental damages.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says on April 30, 2014, ammonia was purged into a storm sewer from the plant on 186 Street. The storm sewer flows into a stream to the west of the plant, and then into the Fraser River.

"We're very pleased with the penalty and we're also very pleased with the court order," said Marko Goluza, regional director of enforcement with ECCC. "For a light industrial operation, it's certainly appropriate."

In addition to the fine, Arctic Glacier Ice has been ordered to conduct an independent environmental audit of the facility to come up with a way to store and dispose of aqueous ammonia. It's also been ordered to train employees on ammonia management and upgrade the ammonia-based refrigeration system and exhaust systems.

Goluza said Arctic Glacier Ice self reported the ammonia spill when it happened, which allowed investigators to assess the scope of the damage immediately.

In an agreed statement of fact, the company admitted it had violated subsection 36(3) of the Fisheries Act which prohibits dumping "deleterious substances of any type in water frequented by fish..."

Messages left with Arctic Glacier Ice in Surrey, and at its Canadian head office in Winnipeg, were not returned by the time of publishing.

According to its website, Arctic Glacier is the largest producer of packaged ice in Canada.