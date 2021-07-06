A five-year-old is dead after a family member allegedly set fire to a home in Surrey, B.C., and left the child inside after a stabbing late Monday.

RCMP officers were initially called to the house in the 15400-block of 94 Avenue, in the Guildford area, around 9:15 p.m. PT to help a woman who had been stabbed.

A statement said the woman, 42, had escaped the house and phoned police, but the child remained in the house.

The suspect in the stabbing allegedly set a fire inside the house and left in their red Subaru before RCMP arrived, police said.

"After Surrey Fire was able to extinguish the fire, very sadly, the child was located deceased inside the home. We do have further investigating to do to determine how that child died," said RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko.

Police said the suspect and victims were related and the incident is not believed to be random.

"All the people who were involved in this tragedy are part of a family unit," said Sturko.

"We realize this is a very heartbreaking incident and a lot of people, including first responders, are feeling the impact of this incident," she continued. "Particularly when we're dealing with an incident like this and we're talking about the death of a child, someone that's only five, it's very upsetting."

"We're wanting to encourage anyone who is struggling with the news to reach out to their health-care provider. We express our condolences to the families of everyone who was involved in this incident."

Suspect presumed dead

Sturko said there weren't any other children inside the house. The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP found the suspect's car on the Port Mann Bridge later Monday. Investigators believe the man is now dead.

Officers with the Coquitlam RCMP continue to search the Fraser River for the man on Tuesday, the statement said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with the Surrey RCMP to "get the final answers and what led up to this tragedy," Sturko said.