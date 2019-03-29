A man and a woman who died in a hostage-taking situation at a home in Surrey, B.C., last month were killed by shots fired from RCMP, the province's police watchdog has found.

Nona McEwan and an unidentified man died after a 10-hour standoff with police at the house in the 13300 block of 98A Street on March 29.

Police went into the home around 7:30 a.m. PT after unsuccessfully trying to resolve the situation through the night.

There was a confrontation between officers and the man inside and "shots were fired," the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) said in a statement Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and McEwan later died in hospital.

Initially, it was unclear who had fired the gunshots, but the IIO said its investigators have since determined the shots came from police.

"The IIO's investigation continues into all aspects of this matter, with the goal to determine whether police actions were lawful, proportionate and reasonable, or if any offence may have been committed," Thursday's statement read.

Investigators have said McEwan and the unidentified man knew each other. McEwan previously worked at the Dell Lanes bowling alley in North Surrey and former colleagues described her as having "a heart of gold."

Part of the property in the 13300 block of 98A Avenue was covered with an orange tarp behind crime scene tape after the hostage-taking in March. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Police haven't identified the man, but neighbours said officers could be heard addressing someone named "Randy," who was inside the home, through a bullhorn during the standoff.

McEwan's friends said her boyfriend was Randy Crosson. They said McEwan and Crosson had a difficult relationship.