1 man dead, another in custody, in Surrey's 1st homicide of 2020

One man is dead in the first homicide of 2020 in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP said they responded to a report of an assault in the city's Strawberry Hill neighbourhood just before 1 a.m. PT.

The unnamed victim was dead by the time officers arrived.

A man was taken into custody a short distance away but police have not said how he might be linked to the victim.

Few other details have been released and there's no word what caused the death or whether the attack was targeted.

Police say they expect to remain at the scene for "an unknown period of time.''

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team has been called in to investigate.