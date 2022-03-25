Homicide investigators in Surrey after dead man found in alleyway

Homicide investigators are in Surrey after police found a deceased man in the Newton area Friday morning.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a report of a person sleeping in an alleyway in the 13000 block of 64th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. First responders determined the man was dead.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service deemed the death suspicious. Mounties have secured the scene and the case has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact call the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.