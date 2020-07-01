Future of Surrey Homeless and Housing Society uncertain after council refuses to approve new board

The future of the Surrey Homeless and Housing Society is in question after Surrey's mayor and council declined to approve the organization's next board of directors.

The volunteer board, which has operated for 13 years, raises money and teams up with organizations aimed at helping the most vulnerable people in the city.

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke, who was the board chair of the organization, says in those years, the organization has raised money above the $9 million endowment from the City of Surrey and has given grants to help organizations that serve youth at risk, women's shelters and recovery homes.

During the pandemic, it has helped soup kitchens buy protective shields, masks and gloves.

"We've had issues like a recovery house that had a roof leak, or a devastated roof that had to be replaced," Locke said.

At the society's recent AGM, however, council declined to approve the new board.

In an interview with host Harjinder Thind on Surrey's Red FM, Mayor Doug McCallum expressed concerns over who controls the society's endowment fund, which has grown to over $10 million. He said taxpayers expect council to direct spending.

"Here's an organization that was set up by the previous council that we have no control over," he said during the interview. "Organizations like that, we need to have transparency."

CBC has reached out to the mayor for further comment.

"I think it's fair to say the mayor wants to take control of that money back," Locke said, adding that the decision to not approve the board has put the society at risk.

"We're now in contravention of the Societies Act because there are no directors on that board," she said.

Locke says she hopes the situation can be remedied quickly, especially when organizations are in need.

"I know all of the people on the board want to make sure that money really goes to where it needs to be, that there are really important projects going on in Surrey and we want to make sure that it gets to the places it needs to be."