Dashcam footage sought as Surrey resident killed in Highway 10 hit-and-run

RCMP are investigating a hit and run that claimed the life of a Surrey man Thursday night.

Police received several 911 calls about a pedestrian struck on Highway 10 just east of 152nd Street around 8:15 p.m. PT Thursday.

Bystanders were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man in the middle of the road when police arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson said the man was hit by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene.

The first vehicle was described as a light coloured SUV, which drove off westbound on Highway 10.

The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

RCMP don't have any other details about the vehicle that fled the crash, but are asking anyone who was driving by with dashcam footage or information about the incident to come forward.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza