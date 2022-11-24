18-year-old killed in stabbing outside B.C. high school identified

RCMP have identified the young man who died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a high school in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday.

Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, died in hospital after being attacked outside Tamanawis Secondary School in the city's Newton neighbourhood just after 12 p.m. PT.

Witnesses identified a suspect, 17, who was arrested later Tuesday.

Mounties didn't release further information about Sethi but said he and his attacker knew each other.

"We know there were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"If you or one of your loved ones has information that could help shed light on why this young man was killed, please contact IHIT immediately."

Surrey RCMP officers collected evidence Tuesday night near where Sethi was fatally stabbed earlier in the day. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The incident is not believed to be related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

The midday stabbing prompted a heavy police response at the school, which is located at 12600 66 Avenue. Additional support was being provided for students who may have been affected or who may have seen the incident.

The school's acting principal said Sethi was not a member of the school community.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

Police are looking to speak with students who saw the stabbing or who have cellphone video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT.