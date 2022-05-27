Homicide investigators have been called to a park in Surrey, B.C., after a man was found dead in the area on Thursday.

The man's body was discovered in Hazelnut Meadows Park, near 140 Street between 68 Avenue and 70 Avenue, just before 8:45 p.m. PT. His injuries were "consistent with foul play," according to a statement from RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case. No arrests have been made.

Hazelnut Meadows Park is a recreational area in the Newton neighbourhood, with picnic areas, a children's playground and a nature trail. The park and surrounded roads were closed as police investigated, but both have since reopened.

Anyone with dashcam footage between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the area of 140 Street and 68 Avenue is asked to contact IHIT.