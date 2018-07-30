Police seek tips after targeted shooting in Surrey neighbourhood

Police in Surrey say they are investigating reports of shots fired Sunday afternoon in the 7800 block of 138th Street.

People living in the area said they heard up to six shots being fired around 4:30 p.m. PT.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Surrey RCMP said the incident appears to be targeted and that there is no threat to the public.

Investigators say 138th Street may be closed in the area as police collect evidence.

They are asking anyone with more information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

