Surrey RCMP investigating allegation that man directed racist comments at child

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating an incident at a Newton grocery store, in which a man allegedly directed racist comments at a girl wearing a hijab.

The video recorded by the girl's father and posted online does not include the alleged comments but shows the aftermath, a confrontation between the girl's father and the man who he claims made the comments.

The incident happened on Sunday in a Real Canadian Superstore on King George Boulevard.

According to the RCMP, investigators identified the man and said he's known to police.

He's seen in the video wearing a red "Keep America Great" baseball hat with "45" on the side, in reference to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the video, the man recording walks up to the man in the Trump hat, repeatedly calls him racist and claims he called his daughter, 9, an "Islamic terrorist."

The video lasts more than 11 minutes, and includes the father's continued swearing at the man and another man that appears to be shopping with him. The father repeatedly tells the second man that he's "guilty by association" and records both of them quite close, as they ask him to stop.

The father appears to taunt the man at one point telling him to "do something, do something, "while the man in the Trump hat replies, "get off. get off" before knocking his phone away.

There's nothing in the video or in the statement from police to suggest what led to the man's alleged comments.

"This incident was understandably upsetting for the child and their family and we have engaged Victim Services," said Manly Burleigh, superintendent of Surrey RCMP Operations Support Officers, in a written statement.

"Comments like the ones directed at this child are reprehensible, unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community," said Burleigh.

The investigation is continuing according to police, as officers gather more evidence and speak to witnesses.