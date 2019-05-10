Data analysis aids drug and weapon seizures in Surrey and Abbotsford, police say

The Lower Mainland's anti-gang task force is trumpeting new techniques it says better predict where and when gang-related criminal activity might occur.

It's not quite Minority Report, the 2002 Tom Cruise sci-fi flick about cops aided by precognition — officers of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit say their success is thanks to advanced data analytics.

Surrey RCMP and Abbotsford police used historical data along with traditional crime analysis to help decide where and when officers deployed during Project Para Bellum, their 30-day enforcement blitz.

"The early indications are all pointing towards a significant reduction in gang-related violence in Surrey and Abbotsford during March while Para Bellum was active," CFSEU Insp. Duncan Pound said.

A sampling of the drugs and weapons seized during Project Para Bellum by police officers in Surrey and Abbotsford. (cfseu.bc.ca)

"We believe [officers'] presence in the key areas at the key times contributed to deterring and preventing gang violence in our communities."

At a media event Thursday, officers showed off guns and drugs piled up on tables — plus a Skip the Dishes delivery bag allegedly used for door-to-door drug sales — that came from arrests using the new techniques.

Para Bellum, they said, netted 59 arrests and 45 criminal charges so far. Officers also seized 40 prohibited weapons and four guns.

Drugs were also confiscated, including cocaine, crystal meth, Xanax and fentanyl.

Police also said there were violent incidents reported near the deployed officers who were well positioned to respond quickly.

Pound said further analysis of the results are required to see what can be gleaned from them.