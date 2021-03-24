Former Surrey Food Bank employee accuses leadership of failing to act on alleged harassment, assault

Two months after she helped bring allegations of sexual assault and harassment to light, a former Surrey Food Bank employee says she left the non-profit over a lack of response from upper management, including its board of directors.

Sally Lyons, 29, says little, if anything, has been done to address concerns for employee safety after an older male employee was accused of touching another staff member without consent.

In an open letter to the board, Lyons highlighted her concerns about the employee's behaviour — and management's response — as the driving force behind her decision to resign as the organization's distribution assistant.

"I don't really believe that they care all that much," she said. "If they had, I feel like they would have acted in a much different way."

Alleged assault took place in September

Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer, however, says this is the first she's hearing of Lyons' concerns, and that the non-profit has taken steps to address the issue.

In January, former food bank employee Janica Izzard came forward alleging she was sexually harassed and assaulted while on the job in September.

Izzard claims the older co-worker blocked the doorway to the office where she worked, before trying to grab her hands and dance with her. She says he followed her when she tried to extricate herself from the situation, and that he allegedly continued to touch her, "drawing pictures" on her back despite her repeated requests that he stop.

Lyons says the man — who CBC is not naming because he hasn't been charged with a crime — has not changed his behaviour, and continued to make misogynistic and racist comments toward her. She also claims the food bank has not meaningfully addressed allegations of bullying and harassment with workers, and has indefinitely delayed harassment and violence training it committed to following the alleged assault.

Janica Izzard, left, and Sally Lyons say the Surrey Food Bank's 'mismanagement' affects staff, volunteers, and underprivileged clients. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

She says the inaction has tainted an otherwise meaningful experience, and cast a long shadow over an organization dedicated to helping underprivileged communities.

"I feel like I was forced to leave the organization," she said. "It's really disappointing."

Jaffer, though, says a "more comprehensive policy on bullying, harassment and violence in the workplace" was delivered to staff Monday.

"It was communicated at multiple staff meetings that we're working on a harassment policy," she said. "It took us a while to create the update."

Feeza Jaffer, executive director of the Surrey Food Bank, says her organization has developed new policies to tackle bullying and harassment. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Jaffer acknowledges the delays in training, but says the organization has arranged for a remote "mini course" on bullying and harassment, which will be done "in the coming weeks," and the food bank is committed to being a safe workplace.

She adds: "We reiterated to staff, if you feel uncomfortable, if you see something, please say something."

Concerns about complaining

Izzard says she is a "prime example" of what can happen when female workers try to relay their experiences.

"I was victim blamed and mocked," said the 25-year-old. "It's infuriating."

Izzard accuses food bank leadership of victim blaming, and says they gave one of shifts to someone else without explanation. She hasn't been back since, and has filed a claim with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, saying she was discriminated against.

Lyons says Izzard's experience left her skeptical of the food bank's reporting process, and she feared she would be made to feel unwelcome, or even lose her job, if she spoke up.

She's since found new work at a different food bank, but says she's sad to be leaving the food bank's clients and volunteers.

"Interacting with them and being there for them really touched my heart," she said.