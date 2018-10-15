Surrey firefighters battle pair of two-alarm fires overnight

Surrey firefighters had a busy night fighting a pair of two-alarm fires.

The first fire broke out after midnight in the 12500 block of 110 Ave. in a three unit commercial and residential building.

According to Assistant Fire Chief David Burns, one unit was heavily damaged, a second unit sustained only minor damage and the third unit was unscathed.

Two people living in the building were not injured but have been displaced.

Burns said RCMP and fire investigators would be on scene today.

The second fire broke out in a barbecue unit connected to a house in the 2500 block of Cedar Drive in Crescent Beach. Two residents have been displaced but are uninjured.