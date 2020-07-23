2 people dead after house fire in Surrey

Two people are dead after a large house fire in Surrey, B.C., early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on 125B Street, near Old Yale Road in the Whalley neighbourhood, just after 4:15 a.m. PT. The top floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews pulled two elderly people from the home, but they were pronounced dead.

"[It was a] very challenging fire on arrival," said Steve Serbic, the assistant chief of operations with the Surrey Fire Service.

Serbic said 34 firefighters and 11 trucks responded to the fire. He also said RCMP are investigating the two deaths.